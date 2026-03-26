TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Update

TDK Corp. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 149,968 shares, an increase of 218.9% from the February 26th total of 47,030 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,698 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TDK Stock Up 2.2%

TDK stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

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TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.08 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.85%.TDK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTDKY. Nomura raised shares of TDK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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TDK Company Profile

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TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

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