Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,631 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.8% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 target price (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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