SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 186,477 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14,602.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $38,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,043,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,096,000 after acquiring an additional 94,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 268,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AMETEK by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

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AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $215.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.15 and a 200-day moving average of $205.67. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AME

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

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