Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,158 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $15,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 11,188.2% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Up 0.1%

FNDX opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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