Reviewing Workiva (NYSE:WK) & Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT)

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Datavault AI and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datavault AI -202.09% -64.06% -50.18% Workiva -2.96% N/A -1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Datavault AI and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datavault AI 1 0 1 0 2.00 Workiva 1 0 11 0 2.83

Earnings & Valuation

Datavault AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 546.20%. Workiva has a consensus target price of $95.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.98%. Given Datavault AI’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Datavault AI is more favorable than Workiva.

This table compares Datavault AI and Workiva”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datavault AI $39.09 million 9.73 -$78.99 million ($1.05) -0.59 Workiva $884.57 million 3.81 -$26.17 million ($0.48) -123.44

Workiva has higher revenue and earnings than Datavault AI. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datavault AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Datavault AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Datavault AI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Datavault AI has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workiva beats Datavault AI on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datavault AI

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Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

About Workiva

(Get Free Report)

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

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