Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,044. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.77.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 1,106.72%. Analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,602,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,504,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 203,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 31,913 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small?molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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