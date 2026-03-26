Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Adecco SA (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $11.79. Adecco shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 2,029 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Zacks Research raised Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Adecco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Adecco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Adecco Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07.

Adecco (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Adecco had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Adecco SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco

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Adecco Group AG is a global human resources and workforce solutions provider headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. The company specializes in temporary staffing, permanent placement, career transition, and talent development services. Its core business activities include matching job seekers with client companies, managing contingent workforce solutions, and offering consulting services related to workforce management and organizational effectiveness.

Founded in 1996 through the merger of the Swiss companies Adia Interim and ECCO, Adecco has grown into one of the world’s largest staffing firms.

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