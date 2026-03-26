Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.09, but opened at $55.04. Golar LNG shares last traded at $55.2840, with a volume of 733,782 shares trading hands.

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Positive Sentiment: Board launches strategic review to accelerate FLNG growth and maximize stakeholder value; Goldman Sachs appointed as financial advisor — signals potential value-enhancing outcomes (M&A, joint ventures, financing or portfolio repositioning) that could materially change the company’s growth trajectory and valuation. Golar LNG announces strategic review and appointment of Goldman Sachs

Board launches strategic review to accelerate FLNG growth and maximize stakeholder value; Goldman Sachs appointed as financial advisor — signals potential value-enhancing outcomes (M&A, joint ventures, financing or portfolio repositioning) that could materially change the company’s growth trajectory and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to list GLNG among favored LNG stocks and has a bullish view on the sector amid supply disruption themes — analyst support from a major bank can lift sentiment and attract investor flows. Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Golar LNG (GLNG)

Goldman Sachs continues to list GLNG among favored LNG stocks and has a bullish view on the sector amid supply disruption themes — analyst support from a major bank can lift sentiment and attract investor flows. Positive Sentiment: Broader coverage noting Goldman Sachs sees upside in LNG names due to geopolitical-driven supply risks (Iran conflict, disruptions to Qatar) which could sustain higher LNG prices and support FLNG asset economics — a sector tailwind for Golar. These 3 LNG Stocks Still Have Room to Rise, Says Goldman Sachs

Broader coverage noting Goldman Sachs sees upside in LNG names due to geopolitical-driven supply risks (Iran conflict, disruptions to Qatar) which could sustain higher LNG prices and support FLNG asset economics — a sector tailwind for Golar. Neutral Sentiment: Filed Form 20?F for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 — routine annual SEC filing that improves disclosure and provides updated financials and risk detail; important for due diligence but not an immediate price catalyst. Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Filed Form 20?F for the year ended Dec 31, 2025 — routine annual SEC filing that improves disclosure and provides updated financials and risk detail; important for due diligence but not an immediate price catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Company set 2026 Annual General Meeting for May 19, 2026 with record date April 6, 2026 — procedural item for shareholders; could matter if board proposals or transactions are tabled. 2026 Annual General Meeting

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Golar LNG had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $132.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 9.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

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