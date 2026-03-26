Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $990.01, but opened at $1,060.00. Partners Group shares last traded at $1,060.00, with a volume of 15 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Partners Group Price Performance

Partners Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 89.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,194.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,226.75.

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Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

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