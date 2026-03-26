Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 180130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rubrik from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

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Rubrik Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average of $69.59.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $377.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.43 million. Rubrik’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.040–0.020 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.070-0.270 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $708,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 330,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,445,119.36. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $589,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $249,493.86. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,279,571. Company insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 712.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 110,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Rubrik by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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