SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Short Interest Update

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,531 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the February 26th total of 6,887 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,441. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $127.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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