China Resources Enterprise (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

China Resources Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

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China Resources Enterprise Company Profile

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China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

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