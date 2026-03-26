Short Interest in Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Drops By 97.0%

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 243,093 shares, a decrease of 97.0% from the February 26th total of 8,229,203 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,155 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Grupo Mexico Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GMBXF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,397. Grupo Mexico has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

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Grupo Mexico Company Profile

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Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company’s core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world’s larger copper producers.

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