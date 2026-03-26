D. Boral Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG)

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on FBLG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of FibroBiologics to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FBLG
FibroBiologics Stock Down 16.9%
FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Jason Davis acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,700. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $72,893 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBLG. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in FibroBiologics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 59,813 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.
About FibroBiologics
FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
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