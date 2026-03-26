Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 210 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the February 26th total of 9,735 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,053 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Syntec Optics Trading Down 11.6%

NASDAQ:OPTXW traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 164,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,343. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Get Syntec Optics alerts:

About Syntec Optics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Syntec Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntec Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.