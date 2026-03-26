Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,243 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the February 26th total of 12,299 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,602 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.11. 16,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,702. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.05.

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Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.2167 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

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