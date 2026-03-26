ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $7.42. Approximately 86,508,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 40,442,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Key ImmunityBio News

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of -0.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunityBio

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,691,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,989,665.25. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christobel Selecky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 501,967 shares of company stock worth $4,466,412. Corporate insiders own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,497,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,655,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 439.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,001 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

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ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

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