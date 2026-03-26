Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.46 and last traded at $66.07. 21,184,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 21,962,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Rocket Lab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rocket Lab from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Rocket Lab Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $2,645,457.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock valued at $136,326,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

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Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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