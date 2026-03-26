Global Atomic (TSE:GLO) Announces Earnings Results

Global Atomic (TSE:GLO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$0.29 million during the quarter. Global Atomic had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 368.17%.

Global Atomic Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of TSE:GLO traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,110. The firm has a market capitalization of C$372.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.00. Global Atomic has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.

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Further Reading

Global Atomic Corp is a Canadian-based company that operates along with its subsidiaries. Its business activities include processing of electric arc furnace dust (EAFD) obtained from steel companies in Turkey, through a Waelz kiln process to recover zinc concentrates that are then treated by zinc smelters; and acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Niger. The majority of its revenue comes from its EAFD business.

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