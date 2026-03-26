Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EOG Resources (EOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) recently:

3/24/2026 – EOG Resources is now covered by Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Mizuho from $134.00 to $146.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $127.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $140.00 to $152.00.

3/5/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – EOG Resources was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

3/2/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $141.00 to $149.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $140.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $151.00 to $144.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – EOG Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $153.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Stephens from $138.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – EOG Resources was given a new $123.00 price target by Piper Sandler. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – EOG Resources had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, up from $126.00.

1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $134.00 to $137.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,125. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,405. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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