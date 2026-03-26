AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,676 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 26th total of 22,041 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,106. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Get AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF alerts:

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This is an increase from AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 188,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.