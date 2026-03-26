AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 93,676 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the February 26th total of 22,041 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,973 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 55,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,106. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $22.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This is an increase from AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 188,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,323 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

About AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

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The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

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