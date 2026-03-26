Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $290.33 and last traded at $290.44. 36,182,859 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 34,127,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.06.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $346.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.18.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.43. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.