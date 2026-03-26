Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$95.00 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. Desjardins upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.42.

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ATD traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$79.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$75.32. The company has a market cap of C$72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$66.93 and a 1 year high of C$85.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 3.71%.The firm had revenue of C$29.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

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Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

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