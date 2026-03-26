Halliburton (HAL) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL – FIELD SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Halliburton to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 5.78% 19.77% 8.18% Halliburton Competitors 3.66% 2.81% 1.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halliburton and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $22.18 billion $1.28 billion 26.04 Halliburton Competitors $4.65 billion $340.96 million 90.01

Analyst Recommendations

Halliburton has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Halliburton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Halliburton and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 7 15 1 2.74 Halliburton Competitors 335 1978 3211 125 2.55

Halliburton currently has a consensus target price of $35.81, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies have a potential downside of 4.70%. Given Halliburton’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Halliburton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Halliburton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Halliburton has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halliburton’s competitors have a beta of 3.05, indicating that their average share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Halliburton pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “OIL – FIELD SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of -16.4% and pay out -347.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Halliburton has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Halliburton beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Halliburton

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Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems. This segment also provides electrical submersible pumps, as well as artificial lift services; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning; and specialty chemicals and services. The Drilling and Evaluation segment offers drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; drilling systems and services; wireline and perforating services consists of open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. This segment also provides cloud based digital services and artificial intelligence solutions on an open architecture for subsurface insights, integrated well construction, and reservoir and production management; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management and integrated asset management services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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