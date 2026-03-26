Financial Review: Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) vs. Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) and Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Satellogic and Intelsat, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 1 3 1 2.67 Intelsat 0 0 0 0 0.00

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.62%. Given Intelsat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intelsat is more favorable than Satellogic.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $17.71 million 48.15 -$4.78 million ($0.25) -25.18 Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Satellogic and Intelsat”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intelsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Satellogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.6% of Satellogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Intelsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic -27.01% -34.92% 14.42% Intelsat N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Satellogic beats Intelsat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

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Satellogic Inc. operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Intelsat

(Get Free Report)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

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