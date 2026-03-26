Analyzing Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) & Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbus and Intuitive Machines”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $83.05 billion 1.79 $5.91 billion $1.89 24.93 Intuitive Machines $210.06 million 16.49 -$83.29 million ($0.74) -25.97

Volatility & Risk

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airbus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Airbus has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Airbus and Intuitive Machines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 0 5 4 0 2.44 Intuitive Machines 2 3 8 0 2.46

Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $19.94, suggesting a potential upside of 3.78%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Airbus.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and Intuitive Machines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus 7.15% 22.35% 4.05% Intuitive Machines -39.65% N/A -7.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.8% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Airbus

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Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Intuitive Machines

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Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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