Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 238,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 151,703 shares.The stock last traded at $27.0750 and had previously closed at $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

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Pharvaris Trading Up 5.1%

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of -2.78.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pharvaris by 48.1% in the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in Pharvaris by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 8,031,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,380,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 135,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 118,994 shares during the period. Patient Square Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 345,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 101,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,662,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Pharvaris

(Get Free Report)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company’s core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company’s lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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