Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.47 and last traded at $27.8610. 127,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,238,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $62.00 target price on Insperity in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

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Insperity Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Insperity had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Insperity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.720 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 997,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,550,723.20. This represents a 2.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. This trade represents a 11.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 214,437 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,246 over the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Insperity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,051,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,869,000 after purchasing an additional 274,198 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Insperity by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,288,000 after buying an additional 542,709 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,582,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 182,863 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Insperity by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,963,000 after buying an additional 859,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company’s flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers’ compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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