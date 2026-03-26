Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2026 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

3/12/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $86.00 price target by Argus.

3/5/2026 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

2/20/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $91.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/13/2026 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from $81.00.

2/6/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $94.00 price target by BTIG Research.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

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Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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