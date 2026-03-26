Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/24/2026 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $93.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2026 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
- 3/12/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $86.00 price target by Argus.
- 3/5/2026 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
- 2/20/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $91.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 2/13/2026 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up from $81.00.
- 2/6/2026 – Xcel Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Xcel Energy was given a new $94.00 price target by BTIG Research.
Xcel Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.
Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.
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