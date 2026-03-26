Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $134.50 and last traded at $135.41. 11,199,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 11,441,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.67.

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Corning Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

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Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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