Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.21 and last traded at $207.8130. Approximately 11,000,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 13,073,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.15.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Freedom Capital lowered Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.77.

Chevron Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $414.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total transaction of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. The trade was a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,617,821.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

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Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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