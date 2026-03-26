Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Declines By 56.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,889 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 26th total of 11,206 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA EMMF traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,790. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMMF. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 20.4% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 227,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 54,181 shares during the period. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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