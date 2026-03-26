Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF) Declines By 56.4%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:EMMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,889 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 26th total of 11,206 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,107 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA EMMF traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 13,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,790. The firm has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.50. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (EMMF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in emerging-market firms that score highly on multiple factors. It may hedge foreign currency exposure EMMF was launched on Aug 10, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.
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