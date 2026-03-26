Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Aebi Schmidt Holding AG (NASDAQ:AEBI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 699718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AEBI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aebi Schmidt in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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Aebi Schmidt Stock Down 3.6%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.45 million and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Aebi Schmidt (NASDAQ:AEBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Aebi Schmidt had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $528.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aebi Schmidt

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aebi Schmidt by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aebi Schmidt by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 120,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Aebi Schmidt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

About Aebi Schmidt

(Get Free Report)

Aebi Schmidt is a Swiss-based company that designs, manufactures and services specialized equipment for municipal and commercial surface maintenance. The company’s offerings focus on machines and attachment systems used for snow-clearing, street sweeping, vegetation management, and related upkeep of roads, paths and public spaces. Aebi Schmidt supplies complete vehicle systems as well as modular implements that can be mounted on carriers for year?round use.

Product lines typically include multi?purpose maintenance vehicles, snowplows and salt spreaders, street sweepers, mowers and verge management tools, plus a range of hydraulic attachments and consumable parts.

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