Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.43 and last traded at $203.77. 48,547,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 38,245,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.27.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 239,392 shares of company stock worth $50,016,383. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,919,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,044,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,015,897,000 after acquiring an additional 287,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,929,312,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,325,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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