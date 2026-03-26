Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ) Short Interest Update

Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 341,783 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the February 26th total of 151,605 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 464,257 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,126. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of Ambiq Micro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,358. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

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Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Ambiq Micro Trading Down 2.4%

AMBQ traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,876. Ambiq Micro has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $51.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $523.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Ambiq Micro had a negative net margin of 50.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.35%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Ambiq Micro has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.390–0.330 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambiq Micro in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ambiq Micro in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Ambiq Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

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Ambiq Micro Company Profile

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Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

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