JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $290.73 and last traded at $291.5580. 8,116,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,302,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.42.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $786.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 72,029 shares of company stock valued at $22,195,693 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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