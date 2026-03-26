MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,057 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the February 26th total of 17,033 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MDxHealth Price Performance

MDxHealth stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 148,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,366. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.61.

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MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 31.07%.The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXH. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,826,000. FreeGulliver LLC boosted its holdings in MDxHealth by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 317,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDxHealth by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 263,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MDxHealth by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MDxHealth by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 95,054 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MDxHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

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MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.

MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.

Further Reading

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