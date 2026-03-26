MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,057 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the February 26th total of 17,033 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MDxHealth Price Performance
MDxHealth stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 148,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,366. MDxHealth has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.61.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,078.01% and a negative net margin of 31.07%.The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDxHealth
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MDxHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDxHealth
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth, headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, with a U.S. presence in Newton, Massachusetts, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on improving the accuracy of cancer diagnosis and treatment decision making through epigenetic biomarker assays. The company specializes in developing and commercializing tests that detect DNA methylation changes associated with urological cancers, enabling more precise risk stratification and patient management.
MDxHealth’s lead product portfolio includes ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx.
Further Reading
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