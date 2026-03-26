Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $142.54 and last traded at $142.7370. 16,838,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,705,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.02.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Oracle Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $410.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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