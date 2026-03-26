iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 498,811 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the February 26th total of 216,416 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,026,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 609,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 417,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 160,814 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 79,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,081 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. 1,738,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,232. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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