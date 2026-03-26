National Healthcare Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:NHPAP)

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

National Healthcare Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of National Healthcare Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. 3,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,130. National Healthcare Properties has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80.

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NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

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