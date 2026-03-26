AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 13,104,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,935,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.

Specifically, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ASTS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 8.5%

The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The company’s revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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