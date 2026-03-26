AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 8.5% on Insider Selling

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $87.20 and last traded at $87.86. Approximately 13,104,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,935,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.06.
Specifically, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on ASTS. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial cut their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.77.
Key Headlines Impacting AST SpaceMobile
Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector catalyst — reports that SpaceX could file for a very large IPO spurred a broad rally in space and satellite stocks, lifting demand for peers including ASTS. Space stocks rally on reports of SpaceX’s imminent IPO filing
- Positive Sentiment: Company fundamentals/near?term catalyst — ASTS reported a stronger?than?expected Q4 revenue print and provided an updated BlueBird rollout timeline and a BlueBird?7 launch update at SATELLITE 2026, supporting the view that commercial D2D service milestones may be approaching. AST SpaceMobile Is Up 5.9% After Q4 Revenue Beat And BlueBird 7 Launch Update
- Positive Sentiment: Broader sector momentum — other space names (e.g., Firefly, Rocket Lab) rallied the same sessions, amplifying flows into ASTS. This makes ASTS sensitive to sentiment swings in the sector. Firefly Aerospace Rockets Higher on Space Stocks Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading context — analysts note elevated intraday volatility and a recent pullback from near?$100; high volume can amplify moves but doesn’t replace fundamentals. Satellite Stock Could Soon Enjoy an Almost 20% Pop
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares (~$3.56M) on March 23, materially reducing his holdings; large insider disposals can unsettle some investors. Huiwen Yao insider sale
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure — broker consensus has shifted toward “Reduce” and some analysts warn ASTS is priced for perfection; despite revenue growth the company missed EPS and runs wide negative margins, raising downside risk if launches or operator monetization slip. AST SpaceMobile Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce”
- Negative Sentiment: Execution risk — commentators caution that direct?to?device (D2D) services typically deliver incremental revenue over time; any delays in BlueBird launches or operator rollouts would hurt upside expectations. Protracted setup and sluggish payoff beckon D2D satellite services
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 8.5%
The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The company’s revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.
AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.