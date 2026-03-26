Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 514 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the February 26th total of 1,549 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,065 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 537,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,527,000. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 accounts for 2.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

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Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of GAINN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.14. 1,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $25.46.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

(Get Free Report)

Issued by Gladstone Investment Corporation, the Gladstone Investment Co 5.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GAINN) are senior unsecured debt securities maturing on March 1, 2026. These notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum, with interest payable quarterly. They rank equally with all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of the company and are governed by a standard indenture.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a closed-end business development company (BDC) that provides debt and equity financing to lower middle-market businesses across the United States.

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