BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.25

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a 257.1% increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO stock traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $67.24. 565,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. BRP has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 181.73 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.90.

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BRP (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About BRP

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three?wheel on?road vehicles.

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