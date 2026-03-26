Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Expands By 501.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 257,452 shares, a growth of 501.8% from the February 26th total of 42,778 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 251,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at about $852,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000.

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WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Down 2.8%

XSOE stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,205. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $44.76.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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