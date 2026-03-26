First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME) Short Interest Down 84.8% in March

First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,440 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 26th total of 75,317 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,798 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF by 72.6% during the third quarter. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period.

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First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF Trading Down 2.4%

WCME traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.55. First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56.

About First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF

The First Trust WCM Developing World Equity ETF (WCME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select equity securities of industry leading companies in emerging or frontier markets. Companies selected are considered to have positive fundamentals and may be of any market capitalization WCME was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by First Trust.

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