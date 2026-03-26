BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 535 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 26th total of 1,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $39.47.
BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF
The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
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