BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 535 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the February 26th total of 1,133 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,008 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHYI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Industrial Sector ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the period.

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The BondBloxx US High Yield Industrial Sector ETF (XHYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the industrial sector. XHYI was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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