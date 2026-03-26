Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Mizuho from $62.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/21/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

3/19/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up from $42.00.

3/13/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was given a new $76.00 price target by Wells Fargo & Company.

3/12/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from $49.00.

3/10/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by Fermium Researc from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/9/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “sector perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from $51.00.

3/9/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by Vertical Research from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from “underperform” to “market perform”. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from $38.00.

3/4/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by KeyCorp from “sector weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/2/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by KeyCorp.

2/2/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by Mizuho from $49.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.45%.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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