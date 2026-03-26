Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 55,509 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 26th total of 125,128 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNDR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Mobile-health Network Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 99,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mobile-health Network Solutions will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. HRT Financial LP owned 3.35% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

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