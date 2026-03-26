Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $318.56 and last traded at $317.7080. 147,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 755,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.97.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The firm had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total value of $15,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 80,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,448,649.12. The trade was a 38.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,512 shares of company stock valued at $18,210,172. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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