Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Up 11% – What’s Next?

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) rose 11% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$5.95. Approximately 95,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 87,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.36.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$242.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.32.

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Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group is an industrial ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru.

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